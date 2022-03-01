McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. 2,858,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,708,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

