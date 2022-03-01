McAdam LLC Purchases 796 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

IVV stock traded down $7.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.58. The company had a trading volume of 991,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

