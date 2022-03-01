McAdam LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,640,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $206.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

