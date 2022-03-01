McAdam LLC Sells 4,389 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

