McAdam LLC Sells 544 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $863.74. The company had a trading volume of 772,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,281,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $867.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $965.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $923.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

