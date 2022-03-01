McAdam LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,651,000 after buying an additional 567,605 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,206,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,903. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

