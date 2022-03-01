McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

