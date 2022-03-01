McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.
About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McCoy Global (MCCRF)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.