MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,784 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of MediaAlpha worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.80 million, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.43. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

MediaAlpha Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.