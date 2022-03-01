Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.62.

GETVF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.85) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.26) to €2.70 ($3.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.65 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock remained flat at $$4.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Mediaset España Comunicación has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

