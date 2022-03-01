Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 531.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Medifast worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.10. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

