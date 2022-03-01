MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,051,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,054,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MedMen Enterprises from $0.30 to $0.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. decreased their target price on MedMen Enterprises from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

