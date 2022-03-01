Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.
Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. 4,543,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.14. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 201,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,006,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,124,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
