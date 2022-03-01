Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. 4,543,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.14. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 201,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,006,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,124,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

