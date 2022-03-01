Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,379. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.
MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.