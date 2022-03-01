Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 8.1%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 55,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,066,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after buying an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.