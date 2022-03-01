Meme (MEME) Market Cap Tops $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00223273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002098 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000100 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

