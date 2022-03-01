Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
NYSE:MTH opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $125.01.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,857. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
