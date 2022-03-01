Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:MTH opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,857. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

