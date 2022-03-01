Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Down 85.2% in February

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Get Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.