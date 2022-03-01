Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of Mesa Laboratories worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total value of $570,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,395. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $255.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 178.55 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.