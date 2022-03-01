Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.85, but opened at 2.17. Meta Materials shares last traded at 2.03, with a volume of 45,580 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Materials by 379.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Materials by 217.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Materials by 289.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

