Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $190.22 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,905,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

