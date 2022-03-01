Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Methanex worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 33.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Methanex stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.84. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

