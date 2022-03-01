Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,408.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,514.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,511.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.