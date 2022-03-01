Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.90). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.93), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 367.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The firm has a market cap of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.
About Microgen (LON:MCGN)
