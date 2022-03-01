Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 158,344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,254,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 75,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.00. 759,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

