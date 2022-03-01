Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

