Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.69. 861,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.42. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

