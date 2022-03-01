Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $297.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.42. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

