MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $533.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $443.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

