MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $405.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $405.00, but opened at $457.50. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $461.50, with a volume of 6,655 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.76 and a 200 day moving average of $603.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

