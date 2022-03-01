MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $405.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $405.00, but opened at $457.50. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $461.50, with a volume of 6,655 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.76 and a 200 day moving average of $603.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
