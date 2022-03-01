Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 3,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

