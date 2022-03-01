Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,786 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,154,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 34,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of PIPR opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

