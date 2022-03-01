Millennium Management LLC Buys 51,328 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Overstock.com worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $3,869,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.