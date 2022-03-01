Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 996,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 7.27% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,036,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 898,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

ANZU opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

