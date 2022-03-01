Millennium Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Jack in the Box worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.