Millennium Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,929 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,441,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,555,000 after acquiring an additional 291,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of TU stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

