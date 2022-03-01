Millennium Management LLC Invests $9.81 Million in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 655,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of F45 Training at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

F45 Training stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

