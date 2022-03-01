Millennium Management LLC Purchases 541,308 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 1,001.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,308 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.79% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 484,676 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034 in the last ninety days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

