Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 3.5%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135.10 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 135.10 ($1.81). Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.88).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.56. The company has a market capitalization of £135.24 million and a P/E ratio of 103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.