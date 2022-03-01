Minerva Surgical (UTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. On average, analysts expect Minerva Surgical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, CEO David M. Clapper bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

