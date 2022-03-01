Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 153,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 231,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

About Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

