Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Shares Up 5.7%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Get Mitsubishi HC Capital alerts:

Mitsubishi HC Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)

Mitsubishi HC Capital, Inc provides finance and leasing services. The company was founded on April 12, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.