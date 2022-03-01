Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $469.40

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $469.40 and traded as high as $513.50. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $500.27, with a volume of 4,482 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

