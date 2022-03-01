MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys $555,565.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE MIXT remained flat at $$11.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

MIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

