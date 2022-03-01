MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs Acquires 520,000 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of MIXT remained flat at $$11.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,533. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

MIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.