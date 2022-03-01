MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $768.77

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 768.77 ($10.31) and traded as low as GBX 675.27 ($9.06). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 675.27 ($9.06), with a volume of 2,555 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLE shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £387.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 730.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 768.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

