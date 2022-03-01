Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,874,150 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.95.
Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)
Further Reading
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.