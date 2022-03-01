Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,874,150 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.95.

Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

