Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.63 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $6.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $29.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $306.87 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $209.22 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

