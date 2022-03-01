Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $20.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

