Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

