MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Cap of $764,359.70

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $764,359.70 and approximately $7,287.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00094273 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,236,316 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

